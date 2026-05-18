National Media Authority holds second session of Media Content Standards Awareness Campaign in Ajman

AJMAN, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirate of Ajman today hosted the second session of the 2026 National Campaign to Raise Awareness of Media Content Standards, launched by the National Media Authority (NMA) under the slogan “Creativity, Inspiration, Integrity”, as part of its efforts to empower purposeful content creation, enhance the quality of media outputs, and reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for responsible media innovation and creativity.

The session, hosted by the Ajman Government Media Office in cooperation with the National Media Authority, affirmed that the campaign embodies the UAE’s strategic vision of building an advanced and responsible media sector that serves as a supportive umbrella protecting the social fabric and reinforcing the country’s message of delivering credible and innovative media reflecting its pioneering national achievements.

The campaign aims to promote media awareness and the concepts of responsible content, while enabling individuals to distinguish between credible information and misleading content, thereby contributing to strengthening a national identity that keeps pace with the language of the modern era while preserving the authenticity of societal values.

The campaign also places content creators at the heart of the media landscape by enhancing their creative responsibility and reinforcing their credibility as partners in shaping the national narrative and building societal awareness.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the National Media Authority, affirmed that the campaign adopts an approach based on partnership with youth, academic institutions and strategic partners to establish a societal culture that supports creativity and is resilient against misinformation, stemming from the belief that empowering people through awareness is the strongest pillar for safeguarding national achievements.

He said the 20 media content standards constitute a clear professional and ethical framework for responsible media publishing, establishing integrated regulations that uphold religious and national values, respect the country’s system of governance, symbols and institutions, align with the UAE’s domestic and foreign policies, preserve national identity, cultural heritage and social cohesion, and combat rumours, misleading news, hate speech and incitement, while protecting privacy and children’s rights, respecting public morals and age classifications, and avoiding harm to the legal or economic system or the national currency.

Al Kaabi stressed that these standards do not restrict creativity, but rather regulate and protect its impact, providing media professionals and content creators with a clear path for producing credible and responsible content that reflects the values and civilisational message of the UAE.

He added that the authority seeks to formulate an intellectual charter linking the enthusiasm of youth with institutional expertise, so that Emirati content becomes a mirror reflecting the UAE’s leadership and a strong barrier protecting society, while presenting a civilised model characterised by responsibility and balance.

He further noted that the authority works from a strategic perspective aimed at elevating content creators to become trusted partners in safeguarding the UAE’s national identity and value-based heritage, through unifying efforts with universities, media offices and cultural councils, and developing specialised programmes that equip youth with technological tools, awareness and intellectual resilience, enabling them to convey the UAE’s civilisational message to the world responsibly and efficiently.

He pointed out that innovation and credibility represent the two main pillars of the national media journey, affirming that the employment of modern technologies must always be accompanied by sincerity of message and the creation of a safe and responsible creative environment that enhances trust and protects digital sovereignty and the societal landscape.

For his part, Mohammed Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Ajman Government Media Office, affirmed that national media campaigns play a pivotal role in consolidating collective awareness, strengthening intellectual unity and enhancing national belonging, noting that such initiatives contribute to mobilising efforts towards achieving national aspirations and supporting sustainable development paths.

He said the Ajman Government Media Office is keen to contribute to these national efforts by strengthening integration with various media institutions and government entities in a manner that supports the country’s achievements and advances the national media sector towards a more prosperous and brighter future.

He added that the national campaign introducing media content standards reflects the UAE’s vision of building an advanced, responsible and innovative media sector while preserving national identity and authentic societal values, considering media a key partner in development, awareness-building and a bridge for civilisational communication.