Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Wajeb Voluntary Association organise Women’s Community Responder Forum

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority organised the Women’s Community Responder Forum in collaboration with Wajeb Voluntary Association, in the presence of Sheikha Aisha bint Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, along with a number of businesswomen and female entrepreneurs from Abu Dhabi.

The forum was held with the aim of attracting and empowering women to join the “Community Responder” program, enhancing their preparedness to effectively deal with emergency situations in the workplace, at home, and in daily life.

The Authority emphasised its commitment to qualifying and encouraging women to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies. The forum highlighted key concepts related to safety in buildings and facilities, methods for dealing with potential risks within homes, and ways to enhance awareness of prevention and safety procedures across various vital facilities.

The Authority explained that these efforts aim to prepare qualified female cadres capable of supporting the community safety system and contributing to the protection of family and community members, thereby enhancing quality of life and promoting a safe and sustainable environment.

The forum also included a workshop addressing the pivotal role of safety guides in spreading preventive awareness and reinforcing a culture of safety among members of the community. In addition, guidance was provided on fire risks and methods of prevention, reflecting the integration of efforts between official entities and community members to protect lives and property.

The Authority expressed its pride in collaborating with its strategic partners and praised their leading role in supporting community safety through volunteer work. It also reaffirmed its belief in the importance of empowering women and strengthening their active role in emergency response fields, considering this a fundamental pillar in the nation’s journey of giving, inspired by the wise leadership’s vision and its belief in the role of society in serving the nation and its people.

The Authority further affirmed that its approach toward supporting volunteer work positively contributes to enhancing quality of life and protecting lives and property through the provision of professional safety and civil protection services, in pursuit of a safer and more secure capital, in line with its strategic vision of positioning Abu Dhabi among the world’s leading cities in community safety and sustainability.