IAEA monitoring developments at Barakah Plant, expresses readiness to assist if needed

NEW YORK, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), affiliated with the United Nations, is closely monitoring the situation at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi through continuous coordination with the relevant UAE authorities, while expressing its full readiness to provide assistance if needed.

The remarks were made this evening by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, who renewed the Secretary-General’s deep concern over reports received by the United Nations indicating that drone attacks yesterday caused a fire in an electricity generator within the vicinity of the Barakah plant.

Haq stressed that any attacks on nuclear facilities are completely unacceptable and must be condemned as a flagrant violation of international law, adding that no further attacks should be carried out near civilian infrastructure, including nuclear power stations.

The Deputy Spokesman also referred to the Secretary-General’s repeated warnings against any further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, noting that reports of the attack near the Barakah plant constitute an additional reason compelling all parties to completely halt the fighting.

Responding to a question regarding Iran’s hardline position on the Strait of Hormuz, Haq warned that such developments could create a major global problem, explaining that they would ultimately lead to shortages in fuel and fertilisers, triggering various crises including rising inflation rates, slower economic growth and a future food crisis, which would particularly affect developing countries and those least capable of bearing such consequences.

In this context, he reiterated the Secretary-General’s firm position stressing the necessity of restoring freedom of navigation in the region in accordance with the law of the sea and other relevant international laws.

Replying to another question regarding Iran’s announcement of the establishment of a new body called the “Arabian Gulf Strait Authority” to regulate passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the Deputy Spokesman expressed the United Nations’ categorical rejection of any entity seeking to restrict freedom of navigation either on the high seas or in the Strait of Hormuz.

Regarding Iran’s recent proposal to transfer enriched uranium to Russia instead of the United States, Haq pointed to the United Nations’ clear position rejecting the possession by any additional state of nuclear weapons or nuclear weapons programmes, stressing that the primary objective must ultimately focus on reducing the level of threat posed by such weapons worldwide.