Russia-China trade surpasses $200 billion

MOSCOW, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Trade between Russia and China has surpassed $200 billion, Vladimir Putin

President of Russia, announced today in a video address released ahead of his official visit to the People’s Republic of China.

President Putin highlighted the ongoing growth in bilateral trade, emphasising that the majority of transactions between the two nations are settled in rubles and yuan.

He also expressed confidence that Russia and China will continue to strengthen their partnership and good neighbourly relations for the benefit of both peoples and in support of global security and stability.