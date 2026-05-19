Dollar steadies from weakness

SINGAPORE, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The dollar found support at the start of Asian trading on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said he had paused a planned attack against Iran to allow negotiations and bond markets stabilised after a two-day selloff, Reuters reported.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six ​currencies, held steady at 99.026.

The euro was flat at $1.1650, while the British pound was down 0.1% at $1.3427.

The Australian dollar was 0.1% lower at $0.7164, ‌while its kiwi counterpart slid 0.1% to $0.5868.

Against the Chinese yuan, ⁠the U.S. dollar held steady at 6.798 yuan in offshore trade.

Bitcoin edged up 0.2% to $77,005.69, while ether was up 0.8% at $2,131.91.