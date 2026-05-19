Sharjah Archives welcomes National Library and Archives delegation

SHARJAH, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of efforts to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in the fields of document preservation and management, Sharjah Archives welcomed a delegation from the National Library and Archives (NLA).

The delegation was received by Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Archives, and Salah Salem Al Mahmoud, Director-General, along with a number of officials and specialists. The visiting delegation was headed by Talal Al Raisi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Central Archives, and included Advisor Fari Al Mazrouei, Advisor Mohammed Al Qubaisi, and Nawal Al Hashemi.

The visit aimed to learn about the best practices and procedures adopted by the Sharjah National Archives, including destruction and transfer processes for permanent preservation, and mechanisms for receiving documents and requests from government entities. The visit also included a review of digital systems and services, and training and development programmes offered to government employees.

The visit included a joint meeting between the two sides, during which several topics related to developing archival work and enhancing the efficiency of document management were reviewed. Discussions also focused on ways to cooperate and exchange expertise, contributing to the advancement of professional practices and the adoption of the latest technological solutions in this field.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Sultan Al Qasimi affirmed that this visit represents an important step towards strengthening integration and exchanging expertise. He noted the National Archives' commitment to building strategic partnerships that contribute to developing the archival work system at the national level.

For his part, Talal Al Raisi expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome, praising the advanced level achieved by the National Archives in the Emirate of Sharjah and the pioneering model it presents in document management and preservation. He emphasised the importance of continued cooperation to achieve shared visions and aspirations.

The visit also included a field tour of the Documents Department, during which the delegation was briefed on the latest facilities, equipment, and services provided, reflecting the Sharjah Archives' commitment to applying the highest international standards in document preservation and protection.