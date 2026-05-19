RTA, partners outline roadmap for future mobility

DUBAI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) stressed the importance of strengthening partnerships and cooperation among government entities and private-sector companies to support RTA’s priorities, enhance future readiness, and contribute to developing the transport and mobility ecosystem in line with Dubai’s rapid development.

The remarks were made during RTA’s Annual Partnership Forum, organised at its Transportation Research and Innovation Pavilion (TRIP) at the University of Birmingham in Dubai Academic City.

The event brought together 15 government entities and eight business-sector entities in the UAE, in addition to 48 partners, external experts, and representatives of RTA sectors and institutions.

Muna Al Osaimi, CEO of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at RTA, said, “Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority continues to broaden and strengthen its network of partners across the public and private sectors. The current forum builds on RTA’s efforts to foster a culture of institutional partnership, having evolved from a focus on knowledge exchange to raising awareness of partnerships and translating them into commitments with tangible and sustainable impact through pioneering and actionable joint initiatives that support Dubai’s strategic direction.”

Al Osaimi added that organising the forum aims to strengthen and further develop joint efforts with partners, identify views and priorities, and enhance communication channels in a manner that contributes to achieving RTA’s strategic objectives and reinforces integration in implementation to ensure global leadership in seamless and sustainable mobility.

The forum featured interactive workshops during which partners and RTA representatives discussed five key themes, including integration and innovative mobility, sustainability, customer happiness, health, safety and security, and future readiness.