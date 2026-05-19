Japan’s economy grows for second straight quarter in January-March

TOKYO, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan's economy grew an annualised real 2.1 percent in the January-March period, marking the second straight quarterly expansion, led by a recovery in exports and private consumption, government data showed Tuesday.

In the first quarter of 2026, gross domestic product adjusted for inflation increased 0.5 percent from the October-December period, the Cabinet Office said in its preliminary report, beating market expectations. GDP is the total value of goods and services produced in a country.

Economists polled by the Japan Centre for Economic Research had forecast an annualised real expansion of 1.56 percent while expecting growth to slow to 0.45 percent in the April-June quarter, Kyodo News reported.

In the January-March period, private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the economy, grew 0.3 percent, rising for the fifth straight quarter. Exports rose 1.7 percent from the October-December quarter on a recovery in auto shipments bound for the US market and strong demand for machinery and electrical devices for industrial purposes. Imports edged up 0.5 percent.

Nominal GDP increased 0.8 percent from the October-December period, at an annualised rate of 3.4 percent.