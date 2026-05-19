SIH organises events marking International Museum Day, International Tea Day

SHARJAH, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) launched a special cultural celebration as part of the “World Heritage Cultural Weeks in Sharjah” programme, marking International Museum Day on 18th May and International Tea Day on 21st May.

The four-day programme, running from 18th to 21st May at the institute’s headquarters, features diverse international and cultural participation, highlighting tea as a global cultural and humanitarian element.

The event features a range of heritage, artistic and educational activities for the public and heritage enthusiasts.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, and Abu Bakr Mohammed Saleh Ahmed Al Kindi, Director of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, along with guests, researchers and heritage specialists.

A knowledge tour titled “Tea’s Journey from Farm to Cup” was organised under the slogan “Tea is a Heritage that Unites the World”, exploring tea’s history and its cultural and social transformations across civilisations.

The event showcases cultural contributions from Bahrain, China, Morocco and India, highlighting tea traditions and customs from around the world.

Activities also include the “Tea Etiquette” exhibition, musical performances on the santur featuring Arabic songs related to tea, and artistic performances by participating communities.

Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam emphasised that the institute celebrates International Museum Day each year in recognition of museums’ role in preserving cultural memory and safeguarding human heritage.

He explained that the overlap between International Museum Day and International Tea Day this year created an opportunity to organise an extended celebration that combined both occasions.

Al Musallam added that this year’s focus on “tea heritage” highlights tea’s place in the cultural and social practices of societies around the world, including in the UAE, where tea has long accompanied Arabic coffee in traditional hospitality.

Khawla Mubarak Al Ghafli, Deputy Director of Events and Activities at the institute, said the programme features interactive workshops and cultural experiences for participants and visitors.

The activities also highlight tea’s place in Emirati heritage and hospitality traditions.

Educational workshops include soap-making with tea-based aromatic oils, tea-inspired cosmetics production and tea candle-making.

The programme will also feature a dialogue session on Tuesday, exploring the cultural and social dimensions of tea and its role in bringing people together.