Ajman Tourism signs strategic partnership agreement with DERTOUR Group

AJMAN, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Department of Tourism Development has signed a strategic partnership agreement with DERTOUR Group during an official visit to the Group’s headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, as part of its participation in IMEX Frankfurt 2026.

The visit was led by Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture & Media, accompanied by his delegation, to explore avenues of mutual cooperation and strengthen Ajman’s tourism presence in European markets.

DERTOUR Group brings together a comprehensive portfolio of specialised tourism brands covering tour operators, hotels, destination management companies, and travel agencies, with a broad presence across multiple European markets and a global network of destinations, making it a highly influential strategic partner in shaping European tourism flows.

The agreement aims to launch integrated promotional programmes that bring Ajman’s tourism offering to a wide range of German and European travellers, attracting more visitors to the Emirate in support of its journey to consolidate its position as a leading international tourism destination.

Alhashmi said the partnership reflected Ajman’s strategy of building ties with leading global tourism institutions.

“Access to their extensive distribution network across the European market represents a genuine opportunity to introduce travellers to Ajman’s comprehensive tourism experience, which blends world-class hospitality, authentic heritage, and internationally acclaimed infrastructure,” he said.

He added that the agreement formed part of a wider network of strategic partnerships being developed in line with Ajman Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify the economy and increase tourism revenues.

The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture & Media continues to expand its international partnership network across key markets, as part of an integrated promotional strategy targeting new markets and supporting Ajman’s tourism growth objectives.