Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi launches Middle East’s first laser therapy for epilepsy, brain tumours

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has become the first hospital in the Middle East to introduce Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy (LITT) for the treatment of epilepsy and certain types of brain tumours.

The launch of the service positions Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi at the forefront of advanced epilepsy and brain care and expands access to cutting-edge surgical treatment options for patients across the UAE and the wider region.

LITT is an innovative, MRI-guided surgical treatment designed for carefully selected patients with focal epilepsy, whose seizures continue despite medication. The minimally invasive procedure uses a highly targeted laser probe to precisely treat the area of the brain responsible for seizures, while minimising disruption to surrounding healthy tissue.

Unlike traditional open brain surgery, LITT requires only a small burr hole rather than a large surgical exposure, allowing for the preservation of most of the patient’s scalp hair. During the procedure, a laser probe is inserted into the targeted area of the brain under MRI guidance, allowing surgeons to precisely ablate seizure-causing tissue with exceptional accuracy.

The procedure is designed to reduce surgical exposure and tissue disruption while supporting faster recovery times. Most patients are discharged within one to two days after treatment.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said the launch of the first LITT programme for epilepsy in the Middle East reflects Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s continued commitment to bringing transformative technologies and highly specialised care to the region.

"As healthcare continues to move toward greater precision and minimally invasive approaches, innovations such as LITT are redefining what is possible for patients with complex neurological conditions," he added.

At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, LITT procedures are performed using advanced surgical robotics and the latest navigation software, further enhancing the precision of laser probe placement. This is a critical factor in achieving successful outcomes while minimising risks and complications.

Dr. Florian Roser, Chief Medical Officer and Chair, Neurosurgery, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “The introduction of LITT at the hospital allows us to target complex areas of the brain with remarkable accuracy while reducing the physical impact of surgery on patients. Bringing this capability to the region represents an important advancement for epilepsy care and the future of minimally invasive brain surgery.”

Studies have shown that LITT can achieve seizure reduction outcomes comparable to traditional resective surgery in selected patients, while potentially reducing surgical risk, shortening hospital stay, and enabling faster recovery.

Dr. Mohamad Ayman Haykal, Staff Physician, Neurology, Neurological Institute, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “LITT combines precision, minimally invasive access, and advanced imaging technology in a way that can significantly improve the patient experience. For carefully selected patients, this approach offers meaningful seizure control with less surgical disruption and a much faster recovery compared to traditional techniques.”