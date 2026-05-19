UAE Open Muay Thai Championship concludes with remarkable success

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Open Muay Thai Championship concluded successfully in Abu Dhabi after three days of competition featuring 599 male and female athletes representing 75 clubs and academies.

Organised by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation at Mubadala Dome, Al Jazira Club, the championship featured competitors competing in 86 weight categories under the supervision of 38 referees.

Abu Dhabi Muay Thai Team topped the overall medal standings with 41 medals, including 24 gold, 10 silver and seven bronze.

Tiger Kickboxing Team came second with 34 medals, comprising 15 gold, 14 silver and five bronze, while Force Sports Team placed third with 12 medals, including five gold, five silver and two bronze.

Several clubs and academies also recorded strong performances, including Gulf Martial Arts, High Score Sport, ADMA Academy, Universe Fitness and Tiger Martial Arts.

The event formed part of the federation’s programme to develop Muay Thai in the UAE by providing competitive platforms for athletes to gain experience, improve technical and physical readiness, and strengthen engagement among clubs and academies nationwide.

The final day was attended by Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, Vice President of the International Muay Thai Federation, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federations, and President of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, alongside Bolbongse Vangphaen, Ambassador of Thailand to the UAE. The officials crowned the winning athletes at the close of the tournament.

Also present were Yasser Salem Al Saadi, Vice President of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation; Ali Khouri, Federation Board Member; Fahad Al Abdouli, Director of the Federation’s Sports Activities Department; and representatives of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Nasser Al Marri and Ahmed Al Masabi.

Al Neyadi said the championship delivered positive indicators in terms of participation, organisation and technical standards, reflecting the rapid development of Muay Thai in the UAE.

He added, "We take pride in the organisational and technical successes achieved by the UAE Open Muay Thai Championship, and the wide participation it witnessed from male and female players, clubs, and academies. This confirms the strength of the competitive base for Muay Thai in the country, and the success of the federation's plans to provide an organised sports environment that supports the development of players and refines their capabilities."