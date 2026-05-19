Dubai advances global innovation with Plekhanov R&D centre launch

DUBAI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The second edition of Innovation Week 2026, organised by the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics at its campus in Dubai Knowledge Park, commenced on Monday with the participation of representatives from academic, government and diplomatic institutions, reflecting Dubai’s growing status as a global hub for innovation, higher education and scientific research.

The opening ceremony witnessed the inauguration of a new research and development centre at the university, alongside the unveiling of two advanced artificial intelligence technologies developed by faculty members, one of which has secured a registered patent in Germany, while the second has reached advanced stages of registration.

The achievements come less than 18 months after the university launched operations in Dubai.

“The inauguration of the R&D centre and unveiling of patented AI Technologies reflects the growing role of innovation and emerging technologies in the future of education and research,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group.

He added, “Across our specialised districts, we are enabling an ecosystem where innovation is advanced through collaboration, in line with the UAE’s Digital Economy Strategy and Education 33 Strategy. We are fostering an environment that accelerates knowledge creation, empowers researchers and students, and supports institutions in translating ideas into real-world impact, strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for digital innovation and higher education.”

Among the innovations unveiled by the university was a deep learning-based system for real-time adaptive radiotherapy designed to deliver highly precise cancer treatment in real time, presented by Dr. Waleed Alomoush, Associate Professor.

The university also showcased an AI-driven multimodal authentication device aimed at enhancing digital identity and cybersecurity, presented by Dr. Anu Priya George, Lecturer, with applications spanning banking, healthcare, government services and smart infrastructure.

Dr. Svetlana Malkarova, Director of Plekhanov University in Dubai, said that the launch of the R&D centre and the unveiling of new AI innovations reflect the university’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s innovation ecosystem and contributing to the development of technological solutions serving vital sectors, particularly healthcare and cybersecurity.

She added that Dubai was selected as the university’s regional base due to the emirate’s advanced environment for scientific research and technology, stressing that Dubai has become a global platform for attracting universities, talent and specialised expertise in future-focused sectors.

Innovation Week 2026 runs until 22nd May and features specialised sessions and workshops focusing on neuroeconomics, cybersecurity, digital transformation and AI-powered future foresight.