AD Ports Group, Borouge collaborate to explore alternative export hub on UAE East Coast

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Borouge Plc to explore expanded collaboration opportunities aimed at enhancing export resilience and operational flexibility.

The agreement paves the way for both parties to collaborate on the establishment of an alternative international export hub on the UAE’s East Coast, as an essential element of Borouge’s long-term export strategy. This initiative aims to strengthen export continuity while embedding resilience by design across Borouge’s logistics network.

The collaboration will leverage AD Ports Group’s strong marine connectivity and access to its comprehensive port services of Fujairah Terminals and Eastern ports facilities in the UAE, while assessing the development of dedicated polyolefins infrastructure on the East Coast.

Both parties will assess ways to reduce reliance on constrained maritime passages and enhance flexibility in vessel scheduling and routing through joint engagement with shipping lines to enable new routes via Fujairah Terminals. Together, these efforts aim to support stable and reliable export flows across a diversified portfolio of ports and logistics facilities.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer, Ports Cluster - AD Ports Group, said, “We look forward to collaborating with Borouge to explore opportunities that leverage AD Ports Group’s integrated port and logistics capabilities to support essential industrial exports and strengthen regional and global trade connectivity in line with the vision of our wise leadership.”

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge Plc, stated, “This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in Borouge Plc’s logistics capabilities, supporting our continued growth. Together with AD Ports Group, we are building a more flexible and diversified network that enhances reliability, ensures continuity of supply, and reinforces our position as a trusted global supplier, supporting the UAE’s industrial strategy.”

Borouge Plc is the largest exporter through AD Ports Group. This collaboration builds on a longstanding partnership between the two companies established in 2001, and reflects the shared ambition of AD Ports Group and Borouge Plc to strengthen supply chain resilience and reinforce the UAE’s position as a globally competitive logistics and industrial hub.