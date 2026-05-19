At least 10 killed as heavy rains drench southern, central China

HONG KONG, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Torrential rain across southern and central China triggered widespread flooding on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people, closing schools and businesses, and disrupting transport and power supplies, authorities said.

China's weather agency said areas in Jiangxi, Anhui, Hunan, Hubei, Guizhou, Guangxi, Guangdong ​and Hainan faced a high risk of rain-related disasters, including landslides, flash floods and severe urban flooding and waterlogging.

Authorities said they were launching emergency responses in several affected areas.

At ‌least six people died after a pickup truck carrying 15 passengers fell into ⁠a flooded river in China's southwestern region ​of Guangxi amid heavy rain, state ⁠broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday.

In separate incidents, three people were killed by flash floods in ⁠a low-lying village in Hubei, while another person was killed in southern Hunan province.