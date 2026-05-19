Yalla Group revenues reach AED290.1 in Q1 2026

DUBAI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Yalla Group Limited on Tuesday announced unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 31st March, reporting revenue of AED290.1 million (US$79.0 million).

The UAE-based company, one of the largest online social networking and gaming platforms in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), said revenue from gaming services reached AED111.3 million ($30.3 million), accounting for 38.3 percent of total revenues.

Net income for the quarter was AED104.3 million ($28.4 million), and non-GAAP net income was AED122.3 million ($33.3 million) with a net margin of 42.1 percent.

Average Monthly Active Users (MAUs) grew to 48.0 million, a 7.7 percent increase from 44.6 million in the corresponding period last year, underscoring the continued expansion and engagement of Yalla’s user base across the region.

Yang Tao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yalla, said the company delivered resilient first-quarter results despite geopolitical developments.

"Refined operations and focused market strategies drove a 7.7 percent increase in average MAUs, a notable uptick reflecting continued strong user reach and engagement, underscoring the essential role our platforms play in the daily lives of MENA users. Our core product ecosystem performed steadily, and our gaming business reinforced its position as the company’s key growth engine," he said.

Tao added, “2026 will be a pivotal year for Yalla’s evolution as a leader in MENA’s digital transformation. We will continue to strengthen our products and maximise synergies between our social and gaming ecosystems, boosting cross-product engagement and user lifetime value. Supported by a strong balance sheet, stable profitability, and solid cash flow, we are confident in our resilience and our ability to capture growth opportunities, consistently creating long-term value for global investors.”

Saifi Ismail, Group President at Yalla Group, said the growth reflected the strong cohesion within the group’s user community and underscored Yalla’s growing role as a digital platform combining social interaction, digital culture and human connection across the region.