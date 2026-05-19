ERC's 'Nahr Al Hayat Fund' expands treatment programmes for children within UAE

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- “Nahr Al Hayat Fund," one of the Emirates Red Crescent’s (ERC) leading health initiatives, has launched a healthcare campaign dedicated to supporting children within the UAE.

The campaign builds on the fund’s humanitarian journey since its establishment in 2023, during which it expanded its reach to 10 countries and supported surgeries and comprehensive healthcare services benefiting more than 3,000 children in the UAE, Jordan, Bangladesh, India, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Comoros, and other countries.

Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, ERC Secretary-General, said that “Nahr Al Hayat Fund” is one of the ERC’s pioneering initiatives in the field of child welfare. He noted that the fund reflects the organisation’s continued commitment to strengthening healthcare and humanitarian programmes that improve the quality of life of children in need.

He added that supporting children’s development and advancing their health and humanitarian well-being remain key priorities within the ERC’s strategy.

Al Mazrouei stated that the campaign, launched under the slogan “In the UAE, kindness begins with its people”, aims to expand the fund’s treatment programmes locally and create a positive and sustainable impact on children’s lives. The campaign will provide specialised healthcare services, including surgical interventions across several medical specialities, through hospitals across the country.

He explained that since its inception, the fund has served as an impactful humanitarian initiative, giving many children a renewed chance for recovery and a better quality of life.

He emphasised that the ERC continues to develop its health programmes and strengthen partnerships with specialised medical institutions to widen the reach of the fund’s services.

Al Mazrouei also pointed out that the achievements of “Nahr Al Hayat Fund” over recent years demonstrate the effectiveness of this humanitarian model in delivering specialised healthcare for children and enhancing their access to high-quality treatment services in line with the highest medical standards.

The ERC launched the “Nahr Al Hayat Fund” to provide life-changing healthcare support for children in need of specialised medical and surgical interventions across several countries.

To date, the fund has successfully conducted 231 open-heart surgeries for children, 532 surgeries across various medical specialities, and 395 eye surgeries. It has also provided medicines and medical supplies for 375 children of determination, secured 1,095 pairs of spectacles, and delivered treatment for 374 children across diverse specialties.

The fund has further contributed to building humanitarian partnerships with a number of hospitals specialised in paediatric care, in addition to establishing a distinguished network of volunteer medical professionals and teams. These efforts reinforce the fund’s mission to help create a healthier future for children within the UAE and beyond.