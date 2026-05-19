Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, Makani Al Shamkha launch 'Eid Al Adha Wishes Market'

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, in partnership with Makani Al Shamkha Mall, has launched the 15th edition of the “Eid Al Adha Wishes Market,” running from 12th May to 10th June 2026 at Makani Al Shamkha Mall in Abu Dhabi.

Held in line with the UAE leadership’s vision to strengthen social cohesion during the Year of Family, the initiative reflects the values of solidarity, compassion and community partnership associated with Eid Al Adha, while supporting children facing critical illnesses and their families.

The month-long market aims to support Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE’s mission of granting wishes for children with critical illnesses by engaging families and visitors through a community-focused Eid experience that combines entertainment, cultural activities and social participation.

The programme will include weekend entertainment activities such as magic shows, cartoon characters and clown performances designed to create a festive atmosphere for children and families. During the Eid holiday, visitors will also be able to enjoy traditional Al Ayala performances celebrating the UAE’s cultural heritage and festive spirit.

Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, said the initiative reflects the values promoted during the Year of Family by bringing the community together in support of children and families facing difficult medical journeys.

"Our partnership with Makani Real Estate continues to play an important role in expanding the reach of humanitarian initiatives and strengthening community engagement," he added.

Haisam Sleiman, Chief Executive Officer of Makani Real Estate, said hosting the market reflects the company’s commitment to community engagement and social responsibility.

“Through our partnership with Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, we are supporting an initiative that aligns with the UAE leadership’s vision during the Year of Family by strengthening community connections and supporting children and families in need,” he said.