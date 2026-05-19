Hazza bin Zayed visits Al Ain Police Directorate, reviews development programmes, security readiness

AL AIN, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has visited Al Ain Police Directorate.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza reviewed several development programmes and projects, implemented by Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, in crime and narcotics prevention, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) within the Safe City System, in addition to assessing the level of preparedness for managing security incidents, civil defence operations and emergency response systems.

He was briefed on the strategic projects supporting the Safe City System and their role in enhancing policing efficiency using AI to support field operations, analyse data and predict criminal patterns, contributing to combating crime and narcotics, reducing accident-related fatalities, and reinforcing coordination with strategic partners.

Sheikh Hazza also reviewed the Security Incident Management System and the coordination mechanisms between relevant entities in responding to various security emergencies, enhancing the speed of decision-making and improving field response efficiency, in line with the highest standards of readiness and professionalism.

He further received a briefing on the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre and its collaboration with strategic partners, as well as the level of readiness to deal with adverse weather conditions in the Al Ain Region.

The briefing outlined the proactive plans put in place to further strengthen response times and coordinate roles among relevant entities, contributing to the protection of lives and property, while ensuring the continuity and high efficiency of services.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hazza reviewed the field operations system at civil defence centres, part of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, as well as their preparedness to respond to reports and emergency incidents, along with efforts undertaken to protect lives and property, enhancing response times and providing an integrated safety and security framework.

He also attended a presentation on the mechanisms of coordination and integration between civil defence teams and relevant entities, and the role of advanced technologies and smart systems in supporting field operations and enhancing rapid response to incidents and emergencies by the authority’s rescue, firefighting and ambulance centres.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the importance of pursuing the integration of the latest technologies and AI solutions across various areas of policing and emergency preparedness and response systems. He emphasised that such integration is contributing to enhancing the protection of lives and property, providing the highest standards of safety and security, and advancing the efficiency of security services and preventive measures, in line with the highest standards and best practices adopted in these fields.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza commended the high level of competence demonstrated by personnel of Al Ain Police Directorate under Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre, affirming the significance of reinforcing safety, security and preparedness systems, and further developing proactive response capabilities for various emergency conditions.

Accompanying Sheikh Hazza during the visit were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; and several senior officers and officials.