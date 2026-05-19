On behalf of UAE President, Suhail Al Mazrouei participates in World Urban Forum in Azerbaijan

BAKU, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, participated in the World Urban Forum (WUF) organised by UN-Habitat in cooperation with the Government of Azerbaijan in the capital, Baku.

WUF is taking place until 22nd May under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities”, bringing together governments, cities, civil society, the private sector, youth and other stakeholders to respond to the global housing crisis and strengthen housing as a driver of inclusive, resilient and sustainable urban development.

At the start of his visit to Baku, President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan received Suhail Al Mazrouei in the presence of Mohamed Murad Al Blooshi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, Al Mazrouei conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Aliyev, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Azerbaijan and its people.

For his part, President Ilham Aliyev conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and wished continued progress and prosperity for the UAE, its government and people.

President Aliyev expressed appreciation for the UAE’s participation and its continued commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, stressing the importance of expanding cooperation between the two countries in a manner that supports the aspirations of both peoples for further development and prosperity.

Al Mazrouei reaffirmed the UAE’s keenness to continue strengthening its strategic relations with Azerbaijan in a way that serves the shared interests of both friendly countries and supports cooperation across various sectors, particularly energy, infrastructure and sustainable development.

The participation of Suhail Al Mazrouei reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnerships with the Republic of Azerbaijan and reinforcing frameworks for bilateral cooperation across various vital sectors of mutual interest, contributing to sustainable development, stability and enhanced regional and international cooperation.