NYU Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered sign language translation system

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- NYU Abu Dhabi on Tuesday launched ChatSign, a commercially ready artificial intelligence (AI) system that delivers a step-change in real-time communication for sign language users.

The ChatSign system translates spoken Arabic and English into sign language in real time, supporting both American Sign Language and Emirati Sign Language. Work is also nearing completion to bring both sign-to-speech and text-to-sign translation into real-world use.

Designed for use in environments such as government services, healthcare, education, tourism, transport hubs, and commercial spaces, ChatSign addresses a longstanding gap in accessibility, where interpreter availability remains limited, costly, and inconsistent.

Interim Vice Chancellor of NYU Abu Dhabi Fabio Piano said, “ChatSign represents an important milestone for NYU Abu Dhabi as a new commercial AI technology spin-out company. It reflects the university’s broader mission to translate research and discovery into ventures that address real societal needs.

It is also an example of how NYU Abu Dhabi seeks to integrate research, entrepreneurship, and education in service of a more connected and innovative society.”

ChatSign has showcased its technology at major national and regional events, including Make it in the Emirates, Dubai AI Week, and AccessAbilities Expo, and reached the semi-finals of the GITEX Expand North Star global startup competition.