Etihad Airways increases Airbus A380 service to Paris

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways will increase its Airbus A380 service to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) to double-daily this summer, expanding the route to triple-daily overall and making Paris one of only a handful of destinations in the world to be served twice a day by the iconic double-decker aircraft.

From 1st July, Etihad’s expanded Paris schedule will include two daily Airbus A380 services departing Zayed Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) at convenient morning and afternoon departure times designed for both business and leisure travellers, complemented by a third daily Boeing 787-9 service featuring First, Business and Economy cabins.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer of Etihad Airways, said, "Paris is one of our most popular and most loved destinations, and this summer we are giving our guests more of what they love. Flying double-daily on the A380 to Charles de Gaulle is a statement of confidence in one of the world's great travel markets."