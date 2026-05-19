ADX, Bloomberg deepen collaboration to expand global access to Abu Dhabi’s capital markets

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Bloomberg and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group have expanded their strategic collaboration with the addition of the ADX’s derivatives offerings and market data to the Bloomberg Terminal, further enhancing international investor access to Abu Dhabi, one of the region’s most dynamic capital markets.

To celebrate the milestone, members of Bloomberg’s senior global leadership team visited the ADX headquarters for a market-opening bell ceremony, underscoring the growing importance of Abu Dhabi within the global financial ecosystem and reinforcing the ties between one of the world’s leading financial information companies and one of the fastest-growing exchanges globally.

In response to increasing global investor demand, Bloomberg has officially onboarded the ADX’s derivatives data, compressing a suite of 11 contracts such as the FADX15 Index Futures and single stock futures, onto the Bloomberg Terminal.

The FADX15 Index Futures tracks the performance of some of the most liquid and largest companies listed on the ADX Main Market.

The integration onto the Bloomberg Terminal, used by more than 350,000 financial professionals worldwide, ensures that hedge funds, asset managers, global market banks, family offices, investors, and brokers will have comprehensive, real-time visibility into ADX’s derivatives market and some of the UAE’s most prominent and successful listed companies.

“We are pleased to support ADX in expanding access to its derivatives market through the Bloomberg Terminal. This integration provides institutional investors with the data and access to identify opportunities within the region’s fast-growing derivatives ecosystem,” said Josh Steiner, Board Member and Senior Advisor at Bloomberg. “It also reflects our shared commitment to enhancing market transparency and supporting the continued development of Abu Dhabi’s capital markets.”

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX Group, said the move marked another milestone in Abu Dhabi’s development as a globally accessible and institutionally connected capital market.

“This development builds on the broader strategic collaboration between ADX and Bloomberg, with several additional initiatives currently under development.

Through our partnership, we aim to expand Abu Dhabi’s market depth, strengthen our ecosystem of liquidity providers and market makers, and offer global market participants greater access to the emirate’s investment story and opportunities," he added.

The Bloomberg delegation included Josh Steiner, Bloomberg Board Member and Senior Advisor; Kevin Sheekey, Global Head of External Relations; Karen Saltser, CEO of Bloomberg Media; and Rajiv Mirwani, Head of Middle East Business. The ADX was represented by Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group CEO of the ADX Group, alongside members of the Group’s senior management team.