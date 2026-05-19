Dubai South, Majid Al Futtaim partner to develop AED62 billion mixed-use master community

DUBAI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai South has signed an agreement with Majid Al Futtaim to develop a landmark AED62 billion mixed-use master community within Dubai South.

In the presence of Khalifa Alzaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Fadel Abdulbaqi Al Ali, Chairman of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, the agreement was signed at Dubai South HQ by Nabil Alkindi, Group CEO of Dubai South, and Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Holding.

Spanning 22 million square feet, the new master-planned development will feature a diverse mix of residential, retail, and lifestyle offerings, designed to serve the growing population within Dubai South and the surrounding areas. The project will be anchored by a large shopping mall, set to become a key retail, entertainment, and lifestyle destination for residents and visitors alike.

Located near Al Maktoum International Airport, which is set to become the world’s largest airport upon completion, the development will benefit from seamless connectivity to key highways and major transport corridors, within close proximity to Dubai’s major economic and logistics hubs.

“Dubai continues to demonstrate the resilience and strength of its economy through strategic developments that reinforce its position as a global destination for investment, business, and quality living," Alkindi said.

He added that the partnership with Majid Al Futtaim marks an important milestone in the continued growth of Dubai South, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the leadership’s long-term vision to develop integrated, future-ready communities that support sustainable economic and urban expansion.

Ismail said, “This agreement underscores Majid Al Futtaim’s long-term confidence in Dubai’s growth and our commitment to creating destinations that deliver lasting economic value. Dubai South is emerging as the next major chapter in the city’s development, and we are proud to shape our next mixed-use community in such a vibrant and strategically important location.”