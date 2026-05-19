Victory Team announces schedule for opening round of F1H2O World Championship

DUBAI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Victory Team has announced its participation schedule for the opening round of the 2026 UIM F1H2O World Championship, as the team begins its campaign to defend the world title. The new season gets underway in Cagliari, Italy, on 30th and 31st May.

The team’s programme includes departure to Cagliari on 26th May in preparation for the opening round. The official drivers’ briefing will take place on 27th May, followed by technical inspections of the boats and engines on 28th May.

Free practice sessions are scheduled for 29th May, with qualifying and sprint races taking place on 30th May, before the main race is held on 31st May.

The new season features seven main races across five different countries, with the championship continuing until December.

The delegation will be headed by Mohammed Hareb, CEO of the Dubai International Marine Club, who expressed confidence in Victory Team’s ability to continue achieving global success, citing the strong preparations and the team’s technical and mental readiness ahead of the new season.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Dubai International Marine Club, under the directives of Dr. Ahmed Saeed Bin Meshar, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and with the close follow-up of the board members, to provide all the necessary support to ensure the team’s continued success.

This commitment reflects the UAE’s global standing and leadership in marine sports, especially after Victory Team captured the world championship title last season.

Victory Team has intensified its preparations in Dubai in recent weeks ahead of the season opener. The driver line-up includes Shaun Torrente, the reigning world champion, who is preparing for his final season before retirement, alongside Alec Weckström, who is aiming to challenge strongly throughout the current season, and Ahmed Al Fahim.

Cagliari, located on the Italian island of Sardinia, will host a round of the UIM F1H2O World Championship for the first time since 2004. The city previously staged seven rounds between 1998 and 2004, during a period dominated by the sport’s legends Scott Gillman and Guido Cappellini. Viktor Kunitsch was the only driver to break their dominance, winning the 2001 race.