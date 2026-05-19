Art Dubai concludes landmark 20th edition with record attendance

DUBAI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Art Dubai concluded its 20th anniversary edition, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with record public attendances and universal acclaim.

Strong sales were reported across all four days of the event, which was attended by leading international, regional and local museums, institutions, and private collectors based in Dubai and from around the world.

Held from 14th to 17th May at Madinat Jumeirah, the edition celebrated and honoured the artists, galleries and institutions whose voices, ideas and practices have been central to the two decades of unprecedented growth in the UAE’s creative industries.

Attracting over 25,000 visitors, a record for the public days, the event was hailed for spotlighting and celebrating a new generation of UAE-based creatives.

Featuring the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) as a strategic partner, Art Dubai is presented in partnership with A.R.M. Holding. Culturally driven lifestyle developer HUNA is a partner of the fair.

Benedetta Ghione, Executive Director of Art Dubai Group, said, “Realising this Art Dubai has taken a monumental effort from so many people. We are grateful for the support of the artists, galleries and partners who have been instrumental in making this edition so special. We have always been proud of our local roots, but this week has exceeded all expectations – the community came out in force in celebration of this city’s incredible diversity and creativity, demonstrating the role that culture can play in bringing people together.”

Rooted in Dubai and deeply connected across the extended region, the special edition of Art Dubai continued to highlight Dubai’s status as the region’s commercial art hub and the fair’s importance in the cultural ecosystem.

Spanning a range of contemporary, modern and digital practices, presentations included international galleries who have been committed to the region for decades, alongside those who have been instrumental in shaping the region’s cultural landscape.

Participating galleries were highly appreciative of the depth of local collecting and the support of the local arts scene.

Franco Noero, Founder of Turin-based Franco Noero Gallery, said, “From the first time we showed at Art Dubai in 2014, we found the region to be full of wonderful artists and people, and it is clear that this is a place that rewards investment. We came back in a difficult moment, and have had an amazing experience – the level of sophistication of our clients here is hard to beat.”

Taymour Grahne, who opened his eponymous gallery in Dubai in 2025, said, “Art Dubai for me this year was magic. We were thrilled to present a solo booth by Emirati artist Roudhah Al Marzouei, and we sold out our booth within the first couple of hours of the fair. There was a great sense of camaraderie with everyone from Dubai and the surrounding region able to reconnect.

"It was lovely to see old faces, and we sold works to collectors from across the world – all of whom are based in Dubai – including Emiratis, Saudis, Lebanese, Americans, French, and Canadians, among others. Galleries brought their A-game, and Dubai really showed its amazing energy this week.”

Maliha Tabari, Founder of Tabari Artspace, noted, “Art Dubai turns 20 this year, and it is impossible to overstate what that means for the region. The fair has been central to our ecosystem since the early days, bringing MENA art into conversation with global audiences. Sales surpassed our expectations, but what struck us most was the depth of engagement, the attention with which our collectors, curators and visitors approached the work.

"The fair was structured so that there was really space to converse, connect and reflect. That quality of attention is a credit to what the Art Dubai team has built.”

Mohammed Hafiz, Co-Founder of ATHR Gallery, said, “Art Dubai and ATHR grew up together. Artist Rami Farook began his career with the first edition of the fair and now returns for its 20th year with a solo presentation that feels timely: In Shaa Allah 5air- ‘God willing, all will be well.’ It’s an ode to Dubai and to the region.

"What started as a shared experiment to build a regional ecosystem has become a global platform. This Special Edition makes one thing clear: the region is not at the periphery of the conversation. It is at its centre. We’re grateful to have had a very successful edition and to be part of this moment.”

Institutional presence at the fair was drawn from more than 20 countries, including the Netherlands, UK, USA, Egypt, UAE, KSA, Angola, Lebanon, Germany, South Africa and the Republic of Korea, and featured Zeitz MOCAA (Cape Town, South Africa), Busan Museum of Art (South Korea), and MoMA (New York, USA), among others.

Significant local and international collectors attending included Reem Al Roubi, Mo Afkhami, Elie Khouri, Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi, Rajib Sambdani, Omar Al Gurg, amongst many others.

The 2027 edition of Art Dubai will take place at Madinat Jumeirah from 7th to 11th April 2027.