International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace Speaker condemns attack near Barakah Plant

MALTA, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Djangrang Epainete Sendé, Speaker of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, has strongly condemned the Iranian attack targeting an electricity generator located outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra region in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Sendé stressed that attacks on civilian facilities and critical infrastructure constitute a grave violation of international law and pose a direct threat to regional and global security and stability.

In a statement issued on behalf of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace and its members representing more than 120 countries, he reaffirmed the Parliament’s categorical rejection of any hostile acts directed against civilians or civilian infrastructure.

Sendé emphasised that such attacks undermine international efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability, particularly when directed against neighbouring countries known for supporting the values of peace and tolerance.

He noted that these actions contradict humanitarian principles, good neighbourly relations, and the international norms founded on respect for state sovereignty and the protection of peoples’ security.

The Speaker of the Parliament also commended the efficiency and swift response of the UAE competent authorities, praising the high level of professionalism shown in handling the incident.

He underscored the importance of safeguarding vital facilities, strategic infrastructure, and key transit routes that are closely linked to economic security and global stability.