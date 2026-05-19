Dubai Chamber of Commerce spotlights DP World’s Cargo War Risk Insurance programme at Export Majlis

DUBAI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has hosted a special Export Majlis event in cooperation with DP World and Dubai Customs to introduce manufacturing companies, logistics service providers, and exporters to DP World’s newly launched Cargo War Risk Insurance programme.

The programme is designed to help businesses navigate disruptions affecting trade routes across the Middle East.

The event, which was attended by 267 participants, featured presentations on the key benefits of the programme, which provides end-to-end coverage across ocean and air freight, port storage, and inland delivery.

The solution is designed to address gaps left by conventional insurance policies, which typically cover only a single stage of the supply chain.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said, “We are committed to supporting the private sector’s ability to respond to an evolving global trade environment, while raising awareness of the innovative solutions and specialised services available to help companies enhance their operational resilience and business continuity.

"Through this event, we aim to connect companies across the manufacturing, trade, and logistics sectors with practical solutions that enhance supply chain continuity and reduce exposure to risks linked to international trade. In doing so, we are supporting Dubai’s competitiveness as a global hub for trade and logistics.”

Yuvraj Narayan, Group Chief Executive Officer at DP World, said, “In today’s increasingly complex trade environment, supply chain resilience has become more critical than ever. DP World’s Cargo War Risk Insurance programme reflects our commitment to supporting customers with practical solutions that help safeguard cargo movements and maintain trade continuity across key regional corridors.

"By combining our integrated logistics capabilities with specialised risk coverage, we are helping businesses navigate disruption with greater confidence and certainty.”

The programme is available to all companies trading in or through the Middle East. It supports supply chain continuity across key trade corridors, including the Arabian Gulf, the Red Sea, and surrounding inland routes, by helping businesses manage risks that may not be fully covered under traditional insurance arrangements.

Dubai Customs also highlighted its role in supporting business continuity and enhancing operational efficiency through a range of strategic initiatives and solutions. These included the development of regulatory frameworks for alternative routes and the extension of transit periods, alongside strengthening direct coordination with stakeholders to ensure faster response times and improve trade flow efficiency.