Ministry of Investment concludes Investopia Europe engagement in Milan, Paris

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Investment, together with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, successfully concluded the fourth edition of Investopia Europe, comprising the Investopia Global Edition in Milan and the Investopia Global Roundtable in Paris.

The engagement was designed to deepen economic and investment partnerships between the UAE and its European partners – most notably Italy and France – and wider Europe, with a sharp focus on the sectors shaping the new economy.

The UAE delegation was led by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Co-Chair of Investopia's Board of Trustees, with the Ministry of Investment delegation headed by Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment and President of Investopia. They were joined by Abdulla AlSubousi, UAE Ambassador to Italy, alongside a representative group of private sector companies operating from the UAE, including Masdar, EDGE Group, 2PointZero Group PJSC, Khazna Data Centres, and Standard Chartered.

The first leg of the tour, Investopia Global Milan, unfolded over a full-day programme of high-level sessions exploring the trajectory of UAE–Europe investment across themes including sovereign industrial capabilities, AI infrastructure, the Italy–UAE–Africa platform, tourism, and global capital flows.

Across these conversations, the focus remained on identifying concrete pathways to scale joint investment in sectors of strategic importance and to translate the complementary strengths of the UAE and Italian economies into sustainable, long-term growth.

Minister Al Marri said that France and Italy are among the most dynamic and legacy-rich economies in Europe and key engines of European prosperity, home to national champions and global leaders across strategic sectors.

He added, "Their strengths align powerfully with the UAE's own ambitions, opening significant opportunities to deepen cooperation across the industries that drive sustainable, resilient national prosperity – from AI and tourism to advanced manufacturing, defence, and sustainable energy, supporting the growth and prosperity of the national economy and enhancing its regional and global competitiveness, in line with the objectives of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision.”

Alhawi stated, "This fourth edition of Investopia Europe convenes at a critical moment to reaffirm our commitment to our European partners and to spotlight the UAE's resilience and the investment opportunities it offers.

"Italy and France are, respectively, the fourth and ninth largest contributors to FDI stock in the UAE, together accounting for close to 10 percent of our total FDI stock, and both countries are among our top three trade partners in Europe. Reaffirming our commitment to these partnerships, and continuing to pursue depth, expansion, and further opportunities, remains a critical component of the UAE’s continued efforts for economic diversification and growth."

The Italian side delegation included Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy; Gianmarco Mazzi, Minister of Tourism; and Valentino Valentini, Deputy Minister of Made in Italy.

The programme also drew leading voices from the Italian private sector, including Deloitte Italy, Confindustria, Mapei Group, Dolce & Gabbana, and Enel, among others.

Taking part in the panel discussion "Resilience, Partnership, Opportunity: Charting the Next Chapter of UAE–Italy Investment Ties," Alhawi reaffirmed that the UAE's resilience proves itself in good times and in difficult ones, and set out the breadth of investment and growth opportunities the country offers to Italian companies.

He noted that the UAE provides a platform for growth, scale, and resilient expansion, anchored in stability, clear and consistent policies, world-class infrastructure, and exceptional talent.

The second leg of Investopia's European tour, the Investopia Global Roundtable in Paris, was convened on 18th May 2026 in collaboration with the UAE Embassy in Paris, MEDEF, and Standard Chartered.

The high-level B2B and B2G roundtable brought together close to 30 senior government officials, business leaders, and investors to explore new avenues for investment and strategic partnership between the UAE and France.

Discussions in Paris centred on the depth of the UAE–France economic relationship and the spectrum of opportunities to expand it further – from artificial intelligence and sustainable energy to advanced manufacturing, financial services, and the creative economy.

Delivering a keynote address, Alhawi reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to its partnership with France and outlined the country's value proposition for French investors and businesses.

Since its establishment in 2021, Investopia has convened 24 global editions, gathering more than 14,000 participants across North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Now under the joint leadership of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the Ministry of Investment, 2026 marks the next chapter of growth for Investopia – defined by deeper engagement, broader opportunities, and more concrete impact unlocked for the UAE and its global partners.