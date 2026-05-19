Abu Dhabi Municipality launches bulky waste awareness campaign

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi City Municipality has launched an awareness campaign under the theme “Our Home: Our Responsibility” across Abu Dhabi Island and its surrounding areas to promote the proper disposal of bulky waste.

The initiative is being implemented in cooperation with Tadweer Group to enhance environmental sustainability, maintain public cleanliness standards and preserve the city’s appearance.

The campaign targets all segments of society and reflects the municipality’s commitment to encouraging responsible waste disposal practices that support environmental protection, public health and the urban environment.

It aims to raise awareness of safe and proper disposal methods, inform the public about available communication channels for requesting collection services, and encourage a culture of reuse and recycling to support sustainability and reduce improper disposal practices.

The campaign also highlights the environmental and health risks associated with improper bulky waste disposal, including its impact on residential cleanliness, neighbourhood appearance and overall quality of life.