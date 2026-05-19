Nakheel introduces Podium Villas at Palm Beach Towers

DUBAI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has introduced the Podium Villas at Palm Beach Towers, a limited collection of 16 beachfront homes located at the gateway to Palm Jumeirah, within one of Dubai’s most connected coastal addresses, with handover expected in H1 2027.

“Palm Jumeirah remains one of Dubai’s most internationally recognised destinations and continues to set the benchmark for waterfront living," said Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate. "The Podium Villas at Palm Beach Towers build on that legacy with a limited collection of beachfront homes that offer space, privacy and access to an exclusive residents’ beach.”