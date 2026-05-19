UAE explores closer economic cooperation with IMF

DUBAI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, received Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as part of the ongoing discussions and longstanding strategic partnership between the two sides.

The meeting reflected the shared commitment to strengthening coordination and consultation on regional and global economic developments.

The meeting was attended by Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations at the Ministry of Finance.

Held at the Ministry of Finance office in Dubai, the meeting focused on the evolving global economic landscape and the financial and economic outlook for the coming period. Discussions explored the implications of accelerating global shifts and the importance of adopting agile, forward-thinking policies capable of responding to emerging challenges while unlocking new opportunities to strengthen the UAE’s competitiveness and sustain long-term economic growth.

Al Hussaini affirmed that the UAE continues to consolidate its position as a dynamic and resilient economic model, guided by the leadership’s forward-looking vision and its commitment to strengthening financial stability, fostering a globally competitive business environment, and advancing agile fiscal policies aligned with evolving global transformations and future priorities.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining close cooperation with international financial institutions, particularly the IMF, noting that such partnerships play a vital role in facilitating the exchange of expertise and perspectives while supporting national efforts aimed at advancing sustainable development and economic resilience.