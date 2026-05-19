Ducab Metals Business showcases GIC Magnet's capabilities in Berlin

th DUBAI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ducab Metals Business (DMB) on Tuesday announced that it will present the strengthened capabilities of its winding wire business unit, GIC Magnet, at Coil Winding Berlin 2026, which will run until 21st May.

Following its acquisition in 2024, GIC Magnet has undergone a significant transformation, emerging as a future-ready partner for motor manufacturers, repairers, and industrial customers worldwide.

GIC Magnet has more than doubled its production capacity over the past year, scaling from approximately 3,200 tonnes to 6,600 tonnes annually. This expansion reinforces the company's ability to meet growing global demand for Paper Insulated Aluminium & Copper Conductors and Enamelled Copper & Aluminium wire while providing customers with access to green aluminium through Ducab Metals Business.

Mohamed Al Ahmedi, CEO at DMB, said, "GIC Magnet’s expansion reflects our ambition to build a globally competitive industrial platform that sets new benchmarks for reliability, responsiveness and sustainable manufacturing. With expanded capacity, strategic market access and stronger supply chain capabilities, we are positioning GIC Magnet as a preferred long-term partner for manufacturers navigating a rapidly evolving global market."

Notably, GIC Magnet stands as the only supplier from the Arab region with US market approval for paper-insulated aluminium conductor material, extending its reach into North American markets.

DMB and GIC Magnet will be available at Coil Winding Berlin to discuss partnership opportunities and demonstrate their enhanced capabilities to customers across the electrical manufacturing, motor, and EV sectors.