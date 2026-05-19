Al Qasimi Hospital performs UAE’s first advanced coronary calcification procedure

SHARJAH, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah, part of the Emirates Health Services (EHS), has successfully carried out the first procedure of its kind in the UAE to break up calcified deposits inside the coronary arteries using a modern and advanced technique.

The procedure was performed on a female Emirati patient who had been suffering from severe chest pain caused by chronic and complex calcification in the coronary arteries.

The operation was completed successfully, marking a medical milestone that reflects Al Qasimi Hospital’s leadership in adopting advanced therapeutic solutions in cardiology and interventional catheterisation.

Dr Issam Al Zarouni, Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at EHS, stated that the organisation is committed to providing all necessary capabilities to support specialised disciplines across its healthcare facilities. He noted that this aligns with rapidly evolving global developments and strengthens the integrated specialised healthcare system in the country.

He added that introducing advanced therapeutic technologies into EHS hospitals reflects an institutional approach based on proactivity and readiness. It aims to expand available treatment options for patients, improving procedural efficiency, reducing complications, and enhancing the overall patient care experience.

Dr Aref Al Nuaimi, Executive Director and Head of the Cardiac Centre at Al Qasimi Hospital, said the achievement reflects the hospital’s commitment—supported continuously by EHS—to adopting the latest global medical technologies and providing advanced treatment solutions that enhance the quality of care delivered to patients.

Due to the complexity of the condition and the dense calcification within the coronary arteries, the medical team used a specialised catheter known as “LithiX”. This innovative technology works by creating micro-fractures in calcified deposits within the arteries, helping to prepare the vessel for the placement of stents and drug-coated balloons, thereby achieving more efficient and durable treatment outcomes.

This technology represents a qualitative advancement compared with conventional methods, as it does not require power generators, batteries, or specialised operating devices. This makes it easier and more efficient to use, without the need for additional equipment or complex training programmes. It also enhances the speed and effectiveness of intervention in delicate and complex cases.