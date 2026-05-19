SCAD showcases Abu Dhabi’s AI-driven statistical innovations at 20th IAOS Conference

VILNIUS, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) participated in the 20th International Association for Official Statistics (IAOS) Conference, held from 12th to 14th May 2026 in Vilnius, Lithuania, presenting Abu Dhabi’s experience in applying artificial intelligence, administrative data, and advanced methodologies to strengthen the role of official statistics in public decision-making.

Organised by the State Data Agency of Lithuania in collaboration with the International Association for Official Statistics, the conference was held under the theme “Navigating the Data Revolution: Innovations and Impact in Modern Statistics”, bringing together experts and institutions from across the global statistical community to examine how emerging technologies and new data sources are shaping the future of official statistics.

SCAD’s delegation included representatives from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development as Other Producers of Official Statistics (OPOS). Their participation reflected Abu Dhabi’s collaborative approach to statistical governance, where government entities contribute to a unified and trusted statistical ecosystem.

As part of the conference programme, SCAD presented research papers and practical use cases covering artificial intelligence in supporting decision-making, transparent and explainable statistical intelligence for national statistical offices, and innovative capacity development models, including the development of accredited training programmes on official statistics in collaboration with universities and academic institutions.

The Centre also highlighted its work on user-driven statistical planning through the Abu Dhabi Statistical Portfolio 2026, in addition to decentralised capability-building approaches that link competence-based training with quality assurance mechanisms to improve consistency across the statistical ecosystem.

Commenting on SCAD’s participation, Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, Director-General of SCAD, stated, “The future of official statistics is no longer limited to producing periodic data and reports. Governments increasingly require integrated and trusted decision intelligence capabilities that enable faster understanding of change and earlier identification of emerging trends.”

“Abu Dhabi continues to advance its statistical ecosystem by embedding artificial intelligence, strengthening integration across data sources, and modernising statistical production to support a more agile, evidence-driven, and future-ready government.”

Rabaa Mohammed Baniyas, Executive Director of the Corporate Support Sector at SCAD, delegation lead, and member of the Scientific Programme Committee for the IAOS 2026 Conference, said, “The conference provides an important international platform for exchanging practical insights and experiences on building adaptive statistical capabilities and strengthening institutional readiness in a rapidly evolving data landscape.”

“Advancing competencies in line with emerging data sources, including artificial intelligence technologies, big data, and advanced analytical requirements, remains essential to ensuring the continued relevance, quality, and effectiveness of official statistics. Strengthening institutional capabilities and fostering innovation are key to supporting evidence-based decision-making and sustainable development.”

SCAD’s participation reflects Abu Dhabi’s continued commitment to advancing modern statistical practices and contributing to global dialogue on the future of official statistics, while supporting the development of an AI-enabled statistical ecosystem that advances the Emirate’s broader ambition to become the world’s first fully AI-native government.