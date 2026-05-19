Art Dubai’s 20th edition draws over 25,000 visitors

DUBAI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Art Dubai concluded its 20th anniversary edition on Sunday with record public attendance and strong sales across all four days of the event, attended by leading regional and international museums, institutions and collectors.

Held from 14th to 17th May at Madinat Jumeirah, the special edition celebrated artists, galleries and institutions that have contributed to the growth of the UAE’s creative industries over the past two decades.

The event attracted more than 25,000 visitors during the public days, marking a record attendance and highlighting a new generation of UAE-based creatives.

Art Dubai is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is the strategic partner of Art Dubai, which is presented in partnership with A.R.M. Holding. HUNA is also a partner, while Madinat Jumeirah serves as the venue host.

Benedetta Ghione, Executive Director of Art Dubai Group, said, “We are grateful for the support of the artists, galleries and partners who have been instrumental in making this edition so special. We have always been proud of our local roots, but this week exceeded expectations, with the community celebrating Dubai’s diversity and creativity.”

The fair continued to reinforce Dubai’s position as a regional commercial art hub, presenting contemporary, modern and digital works from international and regional galleries.

Participating galleries highlighted the growing sophistication of collectors and the strength of the local art scene.

Franco Noero, Founder of Turin-based Franco Noero Gallery, said the region rewards long-term investment and praised the sophistication of collectors in Dubai.

Taymour Grahne, who opened his gallery in Dubai in 2025, described this year’s edition as “magic”, revealing that works by Emirati artist Roudhah Al Marzouei sold out within hours of the fair opening.

Maliha Tabari, Founder of Tabari Artspace, said Art Dubai has played a central role in bringing MENA art into dialogue with global audiences, noting that sales exceeded expectations.

Mohammed Hafiz, Co-Founder of ATHR Gallery, said Art Dubai and ATHR “grew up together”, adding that the region is now “at the centre” of the global art conversation.

The fair was inaugurated by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and concluded with a visit by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Institutional participation came from more than 20 countries, including the Netherlands, UK, USA, Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Angola, Lebanon, Germany, South Africa and the Republic of Korea.

Participating institutions included Zeitz MOCAA in Cape Town, Busan Museum of Art in the Republic of Korea and MoMA in New York.

The 2027 edition of Art Dubai will take place at Madinat Jumeirah from 7th to 11th April, 2027.