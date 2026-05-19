New strategic report explores growth opportunities in UAE–India consumer, retail corridor

DUBAI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE India Business Council – UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC) and Arthur D. Little (ADL) have launched a strategic report titled “The India–UAE Corridor: From Access to Advantage – Opportunities for Growth in the Consumer & Retail Sectors.”

In a testament to its significance, the groundbreaking report was launched by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE; and Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul-General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, during an exclusive dinner organised by UIBC-UC under the theme ‘Strength in Resilience’ on 18th May 2026, in Dubai.

The event reflected on the UAE’s remarkable resilience and celebrated the evolving UAE-India partnership.

Also present were key members of the UIBC-UC leadership, including Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of UIBC-UC and Chairman of KEF Holdings; Nilesh Ved, Incoming Chairman of UIBC-UC, Chairman of AppCorp Holding, and owner of Apparel Group; and Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of Lulu Financial Holdings.

“The India–UAE Corridor: From Access to Advantage” explores how the India–UAE economic relationship is evolving from a traditional trade corridor into an integrated consumer and retail ecosystem driven by shifting consumer expectations, digital acceleration, policy reform, and interconnected supply chains.

Commenting on the powerful relationship, Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of UIBC-UC, said, “The next phase of India–UAE economic collaboration will be shaped by businesses that think beyond exports and invest in building integrated, future-ready ecosystems. Consumer and retail sectors are uniquely positioned to drive this transformation because they sit at the intersection of innovation, digital adoption, supply chain evolution, and changing consumer behavior.”

Recognising the centrality of the consumer and retail corridor to the two countries’ economic futures, the paper draws on first-hand input from corporate giants across retail, FMCG, fashion, wellness, and jewelry. Through candid interviews, senior executives from Sharaf Group, Landmark Group, Apparel Group, LuLu Group, Tata Consumer Products, Britannia Industries, Marico, TruNativ, and Tanishq shared their success stories and expert perspectives on the dynamic India and UAE landscapes.

Through a blend of executive insight and market analysis, the authors highlight India’s and the UAE’s complementary value propositions. India provides scale, diversity, and long-term growth potential with a retail sector that is expected to exceed US$1.5 trillion by 2030, supported by a rapidly expanding middle class and increasing digital adoption. The UAE, in contrast, offers a premium, globally benchmarked retail environment characterised by high purchasing power, advanced infrastructure, and a diverse, internationally influenced consumer base.

Thomas Kuruvilla, Managing Partner, Middle East & India at Arthur D. Little, stated, “What we are witnessing is not merely a strengthening bilateral relationship; it is the formation of one of the most consequential consumer growth axes of the next decade.”

While both countries present strong growth opportunities, the report emphasises that companies frequently underestimate their structural differences. In India, businesses must navigate a highly fragmented landscape defined by regional diversity, varied income profiles, and evolving consumption patterns. For its part, the UAE operates as a performance-driven market where consumers expect global standards across quality, service, and customer experience.

“The India–UAE Corridor: From Access to Advantage” underscores that success will increasingly depend on operational execution. Companies that rely on standardised market-entry models often struggle to scale, while those investing in local capabilities, strategic partnerships, and tailored operating models are outperforming.

“What will separate winners from the rest is not ambition alone, but the ability to localise, integrate operations, and execute with discipline across two very different retail environments,” Kuruvilla added.

Drawing on interview findings and expert insight, the report outlines five strategic realities shaping cross-border success:

1. India must be approached as multiple micro-markets rather than a single consumer economy

2. The UAE serves as a premium retail laboratory and regional showcase for brands

3. Partnerships are essential to scaling successfully across both markets

4. Localisation must extend beyond products into pricing, branding, and customer engagement

5. Supply chains are shifting toward hybrid regional models prioritising resilience, speed, and flexibility

The paper also provides recommendations for businesses and policymakers seeking to accelerate consumer trade and build resilience across the corridor:

• Businesses need to prioritise localisation, partnerships, and omnichannel execution by tailoring products, pricing, branding, and operating models to local consumer realities while leveraging strategic alliances to scale effectively across both markets.

• Companies should build resilient, regionally integrated supply chains that balance local sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution to improve speed, compliance, responsiveness, and cost efficiency.

• Policymakers should focus on reducing operational friction through harmonised standards, faster regulatory approvals, streamlined logistics processes, and greater digital payment integration to accelerate cross-border retail and consumer trade.