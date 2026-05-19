'Century 21' establishes regional headquarters in Dubai

DUBAI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC has officially launched operations in the UAE, establishing its regional headquarters in Dubai as the base for its Middle East expansion.

The move brings one of the world's most recognised real estate brands, operating across 82 countries with more than 400,000 members, into one of the most competitive and fast-growing property markets globally.

The launch reflects sustained international confidence in Dubai’s long-term economic outlook and the resilience of its real estate market.

Peter Matthews, Group CEO of Century 21 UAE and India, said, "The UAE government’s focus on attracting leading global businesses has created a market with strong fundamentals and long-term visibility. Establishing our regional headquarters here reflects both the scale of opportunity and the depth of demand we are seeing across our global network."