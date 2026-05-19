DP World attracts over AED854 million in investments at Jafza

DUBAI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- DP World has attracted AED854 million in investments across Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) in the first four months of 2026, underlining continued investor demand for Dubai’s trade and industrial hub.

The investments reflect commitments made by Jafza tenants to develop and expand facilities across manufacturing, logistics, food production, healthcare, vehicle handling and heavy equipment.

Momentum continued through March and April, with more than 43% of the total commitments by value signed during these months.

The new investments reflect a broad mix of trade and industrial activity, including: Manufacturers of steel, food products and furniture strengthening production; Healthcare-related businesses investing in long-term operations in Dubai; Third-party logistics providers strengthening warehousing operations; Finished vehicle logistics operators investing in spaces for vehicle handling; Heavy equipment traders serving construction and industrial customers.

Jafza, home to 12,000 businesses, continues to play a central role in supporting Dubai’s trade and industrial growth. With its proximity to Jebel Ali Port and access to integrated sea, air and land connectivity, the free zone provides an efficient multimodal base for companies serving markets across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and beyond.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, Global Chief Operating Officer, Parks and Economic Zones, DP World, said, “The scale of these commitments, particularly in essential sectors like food and healthcare, highlights how businesses are prioritising resilience alongside growth. We are seeing a clear shift towards long-term investment, with many large tenants choosing to anchor their regional and global operations in Dubai for the coming decades.

“This momentum reflects the strength of our integrated ecosystem as well as the reliability of our business continuity programmes, which have helped keep cargo flowing despite the recent disruption. It also reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading hub for trade, logistics and industrial activity.

“As demand continues to grow, we remain focused on enhancing our infrastructure and capabilities to support our customers and deliver sustainable, long-term value.”