Ali Al Nuaimi discusses regional security, EU ties with Member of Committee on Foreign Affairs in European Parliament

STRASBOURG, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Cristian Terheș, Member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the European Parliament, at the parliament’s headquarters in Strasbourg, France.

The meeting was attended by FNC members as well as Mohamed Ismail Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the European Union.

The meeting addressed the latest political developments and regional issues, including the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the blatant Iranian attacks on the UAE, Gulf states and Jordan. Both sides stressed the importance of strengthening security and stability and supporting dialogue and peaceful solutions.

The two sides also discussed the importance of the UAE as an active political and economic partner with countries around the world, and ways to enhance cooperation with European Union member states, particularly in the fields of investment, economic relations, technology and energy, in a manner that supports sustainable development opportunities, shared interests and economic prosperity.

The meeting also touched on the Abraham Accords and their importance in promoting peace, coexistence and regional cooperation, reinforcing the values of tolerance and openness, and building partnerships that support stability and prosperity in the region.