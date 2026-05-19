Climate change increases pressure on Austria’s water resources

VIENNA, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The results of a recent study in Austria showed that the impacts of climate change, accompanied by rising temperatures and increased evaporation rates, have altered rainfall patterns, increased the frequency of extreme weather events and storms, and reduced the amount of water seeping into deep soil layers, leading to lower groundwater recharge rates and mounting pressure on water resources.

The annual report issued by the Austrian Climate Change Centre (CCCA) highlighted the serious economic risks resulting from the increasing frequency of droughts. It cited findings from a study conducted by the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety, which concluded that the climate crisis is increasingly affecting the availability and quality of groundwater in Austria.

The study warned that even water-rich countries such as Austria are facing growing challenges, forecasting a decline in available water resources by up to 23 percent by 2050, which would exacerbate several issues, particularly in the agricultural sector.

Herbert Formayer, an expert at the Institute of Meteorology and Climatology, stressed the urgent need for proactive water resource management and the implementation of climate adaptation measures to ensure long-term water supply security.

He projected that water demand could rise by up to 15 percent, affecting drinking water supplies, ecosystems, industry and energy production, while demand for agricultural water is expected to double by 2050.

Official figures in Austria showed that last year ranked among the eight warmest years since climate records began, recording around 1,700 hours of sunshine. The year was exceptionally warm and sunny and notably the driest, with average rainfall declining to 881 millimetres.