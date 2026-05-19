UAEU hosts 'Leadership and Flexibility: The United Arab Emirates Model' session

AL AIN, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), in collaboration with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, organised a session titled “Leadership and Flexibility: The United Arab Emirates Model” at the University campus in Al Ain.

The session was held in the presence of Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU); Prof. Ahmed Ali Alraeesi, Vice Chancellor of UAEU; and Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, alongside members of the University leadership, faculty, and staff.

The event featured a keynote address delivered by Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, during which he highlighted the UAE’s development model, founded on flexibility, forward-looking leadership, and the ability to adapt to regional and global transformations.

He emphasised how these pillars have strengthened the UAE’s position as a global model in development, sustainability, and innovation. His address also explored the key foundations that have contributed to consolidating the UAE’s model of institutional leadership and decision-making, in addition to the role of investing in people, education, and knowledge in enhancing the country’s readiness for the future.

During his remarks, Dr. Al Dhaheri expressed his appreciation for being at UAEU, describing it as a longstanding national academic institution, particularly as it celebrates its Golden Jubilee. He reflected on the UAE’s journey since the establishment of the Union, noting that despite the economic, geographical, and political challenges experienced across the region, the UAE successfully established a unique development model grounded in strategic vision, investment in human capital, and economic diversification.

He further noted that the UAE’s strategic geographic location has played a pivotal role in strengthening regional and international connectivity, thereby enhancing the country’s political and economic standing on the global stage.

He added that the UAE’s achievements are the result of wise, flexible, and decisive leadership, which has enabled the nation to effectively navigate major crises and continuously strengthen its international relations in alignment with national priorities and regional stability.

He also emphasised the UAE’s success in forging effective regional and international partnerships and reinforcing its role as a trusted mediator that supports dialogue and peacebuilding efforts at both regional and international levels.

Following the session, the participants of the General Diplomacy and Strategic Communication Training Program were honored in recognition of their successful completion of the programme, which aims to develop professional and cognitive skills in institutional communication and modern diplomacy, while strengthening participants’ abilities in strategic messaging and effective communication management.

The United Arab Emirates University emphasised that organising this event reflects its commitment to promoting a culture of leadership and strategic thinking, while fostering meaningful knowledge exchange with experts and specialists.

The University affirmed that such initiatives support its role as a leading national institution dedicated to developing competencies, enabling individuals to keep pace with global developments, and creating a positive impact on society.