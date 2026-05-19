BEEAH’s Future Leadership Program celebrates second graduating cohort

SHARJAH, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- BEEAH celebrated the graduation of the second cohort of its Future Leadership Program, a flagship initiative aimed at developing future-ready executives for high-impact leadership roles.

The ceremony marked the conclusion of the programme’s 2025-2026 cycle, which welcomed participants from organisations outside BEEAH for the first time since its launch in 2023, reinforcing its role as a collaborative leadership platform rooted in Sharjah.

Developed in partnership with global education leader Emeritus, the 10-month programme brought together 20 professionals and equipped them with skills across emerging technologies, finance, innovation, design thinking and communication.

The second edition achieved a 90 percent participant satisfaction rate and a 96 percent satisfaction rate for faculty quality.

This year’s cohort included participants from the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, The Big Heart Foundation and the Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation, alongside BEEAH professionals. External participants accounted for nearly 30 percent of the cohort.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, said, “The Future Leadership Program reflects our commitment to empowering leaders with the skills to thrive in a complex global economy. What began as an internal initiative has matured into a leadership ecosystem that connects the sharpest minds with our most salient industries.”

The programme featured 10 modules delivered by international faculty, covering leadership, innovation, strategic execution, financial literacy, marketing, data analytics and emerging technologies.

Participants also visited the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund to gain insights into startup investment and innovation scaling.

A major component of the programme was the capstone project, where participants developed practical solutions related to sustainability, climate resilience, urban liveability and social impact.

Graduates also received certifications from Columbia Business School, Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth and MIT Management Executive Education.

Hind Al Huwaidi, Chief Executive Development Officer at BEEAH, said, “Today’s complex corporate environment demands a different talent, one that looks past short-term obstacles to build sustainable solutions for tomorrow.”

She added that the programme continues to support high-potential talent and foster leadership through collaboration and diverse perspectives.

The third edition of the Future Leadership Program is scheduled to launch in September 2026, with plans to expand participation to a broader network of organisations and professionals across Sharjah and the UAE.