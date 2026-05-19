Kalimat Group, NACD to organise 3rd Early Childhood Literacy Conference 2026 in Abu Dhabi

SHARJAH, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, and Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority and Managing Director of the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD), Kalimat Group and NACD signed a memorandum of understanding at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah to organise the third edition of the Early Childhood Literacy Conference 2026.

The conference will take place in Abu Dhabi for the first time under the theme “Horouf and Kalimat”.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Abdulsalam Al Ali, Managing Director of Kalimat Group, and Dr Meera Saeed Al Kaabi, Acting President of NACD, reflecting continued strategic cooperation between the two entities following the success of the previous edition.

The partnership aims to support early childhood development and strengthen the presence of the Arabic language in children’s lives through educational and knowledge-based content targeting children, families and caregivers.

Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the third edition marks a new phase in expanding the conference’s national impact and reinforcing the UAE’s role as a regional hub for early childhood initiatives and child-focused knowledge.

The 2026 edition will feature an expanded programme bringing together experts, academics and specialists in early childhood, literacy, education and publishing. It will also provide a platform for teachers, researchers and educational content creators from across the UAE to explore modern approaches that improve Arabic language learning and early education.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi said, “This collaboration is rooted in the belief that early childhood literacy is the foundation of human development. It is the stage at which a child’s relationship with language takes shape, and where their ability to learn, think and create begins.”

She added, “The conference aims to advance knowledge and practice in literacy, strengthen the presence of the Arabic language in the lives of children and families, and establish reading as a foundational tool for a more aware and cohesive society.”

Sana bint Mohamed Suhail said, “We believe that investment in early childhood education is an investment in the future of society. The empowerment of families and the reinforcement of their role is the cornerstone of building generations connected to their identity and culture.”

The conference will include panel discussions, workshops and presentations on literacy and children’s language development, alongside showcases of innovative educational experiences.

Ahmed Al Ali, Editor-In-Chief and Managing Director of Kalimat Group, said the conference addresses challenges related to the quality and relevance of Arabic educational content for children and families in the Arab world.

Dr Meera Al Kaabi said the partnership supports efforts to strengthen literacy and Arabic language learning during early childhood, while enhancing identity and cultural belonging.

The second edition of the conference, held in Sharjah in 2025, attracted 650 teachers from across the UAE and featured 48 local and international speakers, 26 workshops and 16 panel discussions focused on teaching Arabic to children in early childhood.