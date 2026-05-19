Bahraini Interior Minister visits Tasleeh pavilion at ISNR 2026

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Minister of Interior, visited the pavilion of Tasleeh Holding Group during its participation in the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) Abu Dhabi 2026, where he reviewed the latest Smart Weapon Storage (SWS) solutions and systems showcased by the company.

The Bahraini Interior Minister listened to a briefing by Salem Al Matrooshi, Chief Executive Officer of Tasleeh Holding Group, on the advanced technologies adopted in the smart weapon storage systems and their role in enhancing security levels, electronic control, and the management of weapons and ammunition in line with the highest modern security standards, thereby supporting the readiness of security and military institutions.

He also reviewed the latest innovations and security solutions presented by Tasleeh at the exhibition, particularly smart systems based on advanced digital technologies for monitoring and managing storage and tracking operations, in line with the requirements of digital transformation in the security sector.