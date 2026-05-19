Yas Island unveils Eid Al Adha celebrations

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas Island is set to become a major destination for Eid Al Adha celebrations, offering a wide range of entertainment, hospitality and family experiences across its attractions and hotels.

The island’s four theme parks will feature special experiences throughout the holiday. Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will offer more than 40 rides and attractions, including the world’s highest loop ride and immersive mega-coaster, alongside dining experiences at Mamma Rossella and Gran Tour Emilia.

Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will showcase its latest expansion, featuring Matamir’s Drop, the UAE’s tallest waterslide, as well as more than 70 rides, slides and attractions.

Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will welcome visitors to six themed lands featuring DC Super Heroes and Looney Tunes characters, with themed dining available at The Starlight restaurant.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will host cultural celebrations blending marine experiences with Emirati traditions, including fisherman performances, henna, Arabic calligraphy, Al-Sadu weaving, basket weaving, face painting, Eidiya giveaways and a traditional majlis.

CLYMB Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will offer indoor skydiving and climbing experiences, including the world’s largest indoor skydiving flight chamber and the region’s tallest indoor climbing wall.

Yas Island’s Kids Go Free offer will continue until 31st October, 2026, allowing children aged 11 and under to stay, dine and access theme parks free at participating hotels when sharing rooms with parents.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island will offer its “Stay and Play” package, including breakfast at Garage restaurant and access to one Yas Island theme park for each night booked.

Yas Plaza Hotels will provide family packages featuring free stays, dining and theme park access for children, along with up to four theme park tickets per booking, breakfast, one meal daily, 25 percent discounts on dining and 20 percent discounts on spa treatments.

From 27th to 31st May, Yas Mall will host an Eid House of Hospitality at Town Square, where shoppers spending AED500 or more can access personalised experiences including AI portrait sketches, fragrance bars, Arabic calligraphy bookmarks and customised key tags, alongside complimentary gift wrapping services.

Yas Mall will also host the “Unlock Luxury Rewards” campaign from 18th to 31st May through Darna Rewards, offering shoppers spending AED5,000 or more up to 10 percent value back, capped at AED30,000.

The mall’s 3-Day Super Sale will run from 29th to 31st May, featuring promotions across fashion, beauty, lifestyle and family brands.