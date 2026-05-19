National Media Authority holds awarness session on media content standards in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Media Authority (NMA) organised a panel discussion in Fujairah as part of the sessions of the 2026 National Campaign to Raise Awareness of Media Content Standards, which is being held across all regions of the UAE to highlight approved standards and best practices regulating content creation and strengthening the integrated media environment in the country.

The session attracted broad participation from media professionals, influencers, amateur and professional content creators, as well as youth and students from universities and colleges specialising in digital and new media. It was hosted today at the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry Theatre.

During the session, Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the National Media Authority, praised the advanced level of awareness and the strong engagement shown by attendees, audiences and content creators in the UAE with the media content standards, which were designed and developed through consultation, cooperation and coordination with all relevant entities to involve all stakeholders in strengthening the foundations of the UAE’s creative, responsible and credible media environment.

The Secretary-General affirmed that the positive and qualitative impact on the UAE’s media and creative landscape is clearly evident and continues to grow and expand due to the application of these standards by media outlets, platforms and leaders in the media and content industry.

He expressed confidence that the 2026 national campaign introducing media content standards would achieve further cooperation and active participation in this forward-looking path.

He said, “This is an initial phase that will be followed by many diverse steps keeping pace with the growth of the UAE’s media and creative landscape, and the development of its tools, technologies and promising opportunities. The Authority will continue working, cooperating, coordinating and partnering with media professionals, content creators and influencers to maximise the benefits of these initiatives, as they are ambassadors of the UAE’s dynamic and attractive media ecosystem.”

Al Kaabi also highlighted the role of media offices across all emirates in ensuring the success of the campaign and delivering its purposeful message, whose positive impact is reflected in the future of media and content creation by empowering creativity while showcasing Emirati values.

For his part, Jamal Adam, Director of the Fujairah Government Media Office, affirmed that this specialised session organised by the National Media Authority reflects a qualitative national direction towards establishing a more aware and responsible media ecosystem, and demonstrates the commitment to keeping pace with the rapid transformations witnessed by the media landscape locally and globally through strengthening deep understanding of media content standards and their professional and ethical regulations.

He added that the new media phase requires more mature discourse, more committed content, and professional practices based on accuracy, credibility and transparency, in a manner that strengthens trust between media institutions and the public while preserving the vital role of media as a key partner in building societal awareness and reinforcing national identity.

He noted that embedding a culture of responsible media is no longer merely a professional option, but a national necessity requiring the concerted efforts of institutions and individuals, alongside enhanced awareness of the importance of adhering to content standards that balance creativity and discipline.

The 2026 National Campaign to Raise Awareness of Media Content Standards, organised by the National Media Authority in cooperation with media offices and relevant entities across all emirates, enhances the awareness, capabilities, opportunities and potential of content creators, media professionals and influencers by establishing a clear regulatory framework that stimulates innovation, encourages the use of the latest technologies and tools, attracts investments across various media and content creation sectors, and ensures the production of responsible content.