UAE air defences intercept six UAVs over past 48 hours

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defence announced that over the past 48 hours, UAE air defence systems successfully detected and intercepted six hostile UAVs that attempted to target civilian and vital areas in the country.

The air defence forces successfully intercepted and neutralised the hostile targets with the highest levels of readiness and efficiency, without any human casualties or impact on the safety of vital facilities.

As part of the ongoing investigations into the blatant attack on the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant on 17th May, 2026, the results of tracking and technical monitoring revealed that the three UAVs involved in the incident — two of which were successfully intercepted while the third struck an electricity generator outside the plant’s inner perimeter on that date — in addition to the UAVs intercepted subsequently, had all originated from Iraqi territory.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that the United Arab Emirates reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and national security in accordance with international laws and conventions.

The Ministry also stressed the full readiness of the Armed Forces to confront any threats targeting the country’s security and national assets.