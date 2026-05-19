Etihad Rail completes first passenger station in Fujairah ahead of 2026 operations

FUJAIRAH, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Rail has completed Fujairah Passenger Station, its first passenger station, ahead of the gradual launch of operations later this year. The station is located in Madinat Al Hilal area and spans 51,900 square metres.

Adhraa Al Mansoori, Executive Director of Commercial for Etihad Rail, said the station occupies a strategic location in the Emirate of Fujairah, close to key landmarks and tourist attractions.

She noted that the station is around 12 minutes from Fujairah International Airport, six minutes from Umbrella Beach Corniche, and five minutes from Sakamkam Fort.

She added that the station is expected to generate significant long-term economic impact by creating a positive transformation in the passenger transport system and improving access to the Emirate of Fujairah.

The launch of passenger rail services linking Fujairah with Dubai and Abu Dhabi will also create investment opportunities across multiple sectors. Travel time between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi will be 105 minutes, with trains operating at speeds of up to 200 km/h and accommodating up to 400 passengers.

Al Mansoori said 70 percent of the materials used in developing the national railway network were sourced locally through 97 domestic suppliers.

She added that the first phase will include the simultaneous launch of the first three routes linking Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah, while travel schedules will be announced through official channels closer to the operational launch date.

The passenger experience will feature a range of services, including retail spaces, a VIP lounge, high-speed Wi-Fi, and onboard dining carriages.

The station also features a modern design and integrated facilities enabling passengers to access all services easily and efficiently, alongside directional signage, waiting areas, a passenger service office and automated payment machines.

These elements are considered among the top priorities in enhancing customer satisfaction and creating an exceptional rail transport model in the UAE, thereby supporting the development of passenger transportation across the country.