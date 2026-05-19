Sharjah Training and Development Centre concludes Spain visit

SHARJAH, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Strategic Business Leadership Programme, organised by the Sharjah Training and Development Centre (STDC) under the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), concluded its academic and field tour in Spain following a series of visits, workshops and specialised sessions hosted by the University of Navarra.

The programme provided participants with academic and practical insights aimed at enhancing institutional performance across participating government and semi-government entities in Sharjah.

The Sharjah Chamber delegation visited the UAE Embassy in Madrid during the programme. The delegation was led by Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Support Services at SCCI, and included Amal Abdullah Al Ali, Director of STDC, alongside representatives from participating entities.

During the visit, the delegation reviewed the programme’s achievements and meetings in Spain, and was briefed on the role of UAE diplomatic missions in strengthening national interests and international presence.

Participants also held meetings with Jose María Gonzalez, Manager of the Madrid Campus at the University of Navarra, who praised the academic partnership with STDC as a strong example of institutional knowledge exchange.

The delegation further met Eduardo Olier Arenas, President of the Choiseul Institute for Economic Studies, who commended the Sharjah Chamber and STDC for developing leadership capabilities in line with international standards.

Maryam Saif Al Shamsi said the tour exceeded expectations and equipped participants with strategic knowledge of global best practices adaptable to the UAE work environment.

She added that the programme also supported knowledge transfer and the establishment of academic partnerships for future editions.

Amal Abdullah Al Ali said the visits to the University of Navarra and other Spanish institutions reflected STDC’s vision of delivering practical and immersive learning experiences beyond traditional classrooms.

The delegation also visited the Chamber of Commerce of Navarra (Cámara Navarra), where participants explored initiatives supporting investment, entrepreneurship and cooperation between the public and private sectors.

The tour included a visit to Sodena, the Government of Navarra’s financial support entity, where participants reviewed programmes supporting innovation, investment and start-ups.

Participants also visited BeePlanet, a company specialising in energy storage systems and smart batteries, where they explored technologies repurposing electric vehicle batteries into renewable energy storage systems.

The programme attracted senior officials and representatives from several government and semi-government entities in Sharjah, including the Sharjah Housing Department, Sharjah Public Works Department, Sharjah Finance Department, Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, Sharjah National Oil Corporation, Sharjah Social Security Fund, Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, and the Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD).